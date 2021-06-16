ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that effective policing system was inevitable for country’s prosperity as peace and rule of law were prerequisite for wealth creation and attracting investment.

“The police is supposed to ensure law enforcement. The law enforcement does not mean to put only poor vendors in jail. You should rather be lenient to them but strict to the powerful law violators,” the prime minister said.

He was addressing the inauguration of Eagle Squad comprising 100 well equipped patrol bikes for strict vigilance against street crimes across the city while being in constant connectivity with Islamabad Safe City headquarter.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Inspector General Jamilur Rehman and Senator Faisal Javed attended the event besides the police officials who simultaneously performed their duties of monitoring the city’s streets and roads through cameras installed across the city.

As per details, the Rs29 million project also consisted of training 500 police personnel who, while being on duty, would carry primary weapon MP5 and Glok Pistol 9mm as secondary weapon.

The bike patrol would also be equipped with LTE sets and could be GIS mapped and GPS based positioned.

The prime minister said if someone violated law, the police must take action regardless of his position “even if he is Imran Khan.”

He said only the societies with rule of law could prosper and repeatedly cited Hadith calling for uniform laws and indiscriminate action against the criminals.

The prime minister said in 60s Pakistan was progressing fast and enjoyed respect among comity of nations but it was undermined after the rule of law was compromised.

The prime minister assured the interior ministry of all out support to further upgrade the Safe City project what he believed would also save the manpower who otherwise have to bear harsh weather conditions while being deputed at check posts.

He said Eagle Squad was a better way to check the street crimes and again assured for extending resources for the project.

He said a country with peace and rule of law always attracted investment and led to wealth creation.

He said it would create good impression for the country when the foreign investors would witness a good police and protected environment in the federal capital.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the Eagle Squad would replace the police check posts which used to cause traffic mess particularly for the commuters moving towards Murree.

He said all police check posts had been removed except one near French Embassy.