ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said the Parliament has enacted effective legislation to protect the rights of children. During a meeting with a delegation of women members of Punjab Assembly, the minister underlined the need to ensure the implementation of laws relating to child protection. Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab, Sara Ahmed informed the minister about the steps being taken for the protection of children.
Effective legislation enacted for child protection: Shibli
51 Views
Posted In
Tagged as
Related
< Previous Article
Army conducts drills in Rahim Yar Khan, Saleh Pat: ISPR
Army conducts drills in Rahim Yar Khan, Saleh Pat: ISPR