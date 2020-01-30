Education plays key role in nations building: Ch. Sarwar

SIALKOT: Governor Punjab Choudhary Sarwar has said that the present Government is making efforts to improve the education because the education is must for development of country whereas we can face the world challenges after education. While addressing as Chief Guest at Government College For Women University Convocation here on Wednesday. Ch. Sarwar said that it out bad luck that 20 billion children are not going to school in Pakistan but the present Government has made plan to admit these children in schools. He said that the Government is taking steps to curb the child labour because child labour is not fruitful for better Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister has directed all Governers that must give preference on education. He said in the era of present Government the education ratio increase whereas increasing day by day. He said girls are taking interest in education but boys are not taking interest, thererfore, 80 percent girls and 20 percent boys are getting gold medals.

He further said that the present Government is planning to provide clean water to people although it is vision of Prime Minister Imran that clean water should be provided people on any cost. He said that we should not waste water rathe water should be secured. He said that the Goverment is saving rain water for power projects and other needs of life. He said in 2013 I highlighted the issue of GSP in Britian Parliament and Pakistan got benefit of 15 billion dollars. He said Kashmir is vital issue of Pakistan and the Kashmir issue is discussing in Britian Parliament. He said that the members of Britian Parliament are in favor of Kashmiri people while they have demanded the Indian government should give right of determination to people of Kashmir according to pasesed resolution by UNO whereas Indian government should end Atrocity on Kashmiri people. Vice Chancellor of University pin pointed the problems of University.=DNA