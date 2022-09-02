In the upcoming weeks, Twitter Inc. will roll out an edit button for its paying customers, the social media firm announced on Thursday.Users of Twitter have long called for the option to edit tweets after they are published in order to correct mistakes like typos.

Twitter Blue subscribers will soon be able to modify tweets “a few times” within 30 minutes of publication, according to a blog post from the company. Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month.Tweets that have been edited will have a timestamp and an icon to show when they were last modified.

By clicking on the label of an altered tweet, users will be able to view the edit history and previous iterations of a message. Nearly all other social media platforms, such Facebook, Reddit, Pinterest, and Instagram from Meta Platform, have capabilities that allow users to edit posts.