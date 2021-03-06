Application to take measures against illicit activity was filed by PTI parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be conducting a hearing regarding the issue of former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Gilani’s recently aired leaked video in which he was giving advice to PTI MNAs on how to waste a vote.

The application to the ECP, to take necessary measures against this illicit activity was filed by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the commission will also be listening to the matter pointed out by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nayyar Bukhari in his application submitted to the ECP regarding the alleged corrupt practices that took place during the recently held Senate polls.

Ali Haider Gilani had admitted that the video was true, and had said that the MNA in the video belonged to PTI. The incumbent government immediately cried foul, demanding ECP to declare Gilani ineligible after Gilani stood against Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh in the highest-profile contest of the Senate election 2021, and won the General Islamabad seat.

Addressing a press conference outside the ECP offices in Islamabad, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill also backed the demand for Gilani’s ineligibility. In a statement, the ECP had stated that it had taken notice of the video and the matter would be investigated on merit.