ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday summoned the counsels for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in an alleged prohibited foreign funding case on September 15.

Rana Muhammad Afzal, counsel for Farrukh Habib, the petitioner, appeared in the court on behalf of his client while none appeared either from PML-N or PPP.

When the petitioner’s counsel prayed to the ECP to give him access to the accounts of both the parties, a member of the commission refused to grant him permission, saying no such access could be given unless the commission listened to their viewpoints.

The ECP then adjourned the hearing of the case until September 15.

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Farrukh Habib had moved the ECP for an investigation into the allegations of foreign funding to the PML-N as well as the PPP.