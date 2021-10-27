ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued another show cause notice to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Azam Swati over allegations levelled by them on the commission.

According to details, the commission had summoned Fawad Chaudhry today but no lawyer from his side appeared before the commission.

ECP, while issuing the notices, adjourned the hearing till November 16.

It merits mention that Fawad Chaudhry had criticized the election commission over raising questions on electronic voting machines that government plans to use in the next general elections.

Azam Swati had also leveled serious allegations against the ECP and CEC of taking bribes during elections.