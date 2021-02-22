ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the preliminary draft of the Code of Conduct for Senate Elections.

A statement issued by the Election Commission said that all members will be banned from carrying mobile phones in the polling booth. Ballot papers cannot be photographed.

The president and governors will not run campaign for the Senate election. Casting vote in exchange for gifts or to intimidate for votes will be prohibited.

The successful candidate will submit the details of election expenses to the Returning Officer within five days.

The draft said that transactions related to election expenses should be done with GST registered institutions or individuals. Expenses incurred by a political party or anyone else will also be considered as expenses of the candidate.

The instructions issued by the Election Commission said that the expenditure should be made only from a specific bank account. Getting help from government offices or employees will be prohibited.

Distorting the official mark on the ballot paper would be considered as corrupt. Radicalizing judiciary, armed forces and the election commission must be avoided.

The Election Commission has also sought public support for effective implementation of the code of conduct.

The public has been asked to report any violation to the Election Commission. Violations of the Code of Conduct will be prosecuted under the Election Act 2017.