The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday extended the deadline for submission of nomination papers by two days for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

As per the original election schedule issued by the ECP last week, the last date for filing nomination papers for national and provincial assembly seats was set to expire today at 4:30pm.

In a statement today, the electoral watchdog announced that the last date has been moved forward by two days to December 24 (Sunday).

The ECP statement said the decision was taken after requests from political parties to facilitate the process.

“Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to returning officers within the stipulated time,” said the electoral watchdog.

The statement added that the amended schedule is also available on the ECP’s website.