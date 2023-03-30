ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general election date was declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

Elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will take place on October 8, according to the notice. The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, suggested holding the polls on October 8.

It should be mentioned that the Election Commission has set the election date for October 8 instead of the original April 30 date for the Punjab Assembly elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Supreme Court in this respect. The case has been heard over the course of two days by a five-member panel led by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial.