ECP dismisses Jamshed Cheema’s allegations as ‘baseless’
By Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: A day after the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader
Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and his wife for NA-133 (Lahore) by-poll scheduled for
Dec 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed on Sunday the
allegations he leveled against it as ill-founded.
On Saturday, the returning officer (RO) rejected the nomination papers of Cheema
and his wife Musarrat (his covering candidate) on the ground that the proposers
and seconders for the two are not residents of the constituency as required under
the relevant election laws.
In a statement on Sunday, the election body said Cheema accused it of transferring
the votes of his proposers from NA-133 to some other constituency.
ECP said their votes are registered in NA-130 since 2018, adding that 2018 voter
lists and subsequent review lists are available on record to back up its claim. It
vowed not to make any compromise over the transparency of the election.
On Saturday, the ruling PTI decided to challenge the Election Commission of
Pakistan (ECP) decision of rejecting the nomination papers of Cheema and his
wife.
Cheema, speaking at a presser, said that no one could be barred from participating
in the election process on a technical basis. “The biggest party of the country could
not be deprived of the right to contest the by-election,” he said.