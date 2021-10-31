ECP dismisses Jamshed Cheema’s allegations as ‘baseless’

By Our Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: A day after the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and his wife for NA-133 (Lahore) by-poll scheduled for

Dec 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed on Sunday the

allegations he leveled against it as ill-founded.

On Saturday, the returning officer (RO) rejected the nomination papers of Cheema

and his wife Musarrat (his covering candidate) on the ground that the proposers

and seconders for the two are not residents of the constituency as required under

the relevant election laws.

In a statement on Sunday, the election body said Cheema accused it of transferring

the votes of his proposers from NA-133 to some other constituency.

ECP said their votes are registered in NA-130 since 2018, adding that 2018 voter

lists and subsequent review lists are available on record to back up its claim. It

vowed not to make any compromise over the transparency of the election.

On Saturday, the ruling PTI decided to challenge the Election Commission of

Pakistan (ECP) decision of rejecting the nomination papers of Cheema and his

wife.

Cheema, speaking at a presser, said that no one could be barred from participating

in the election process on a technical basis. “The biggest party of the country could

not be deprived of the right to contest the by-election,” he said.