On Tuesday, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was named president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) (PML-Q).

The former prime minister petitioned the ECP in the midst of a conflict with his cousin Parvez Elahi for party leadership, and the ECP published its decision.

Elahi, the previous chief minister of Punjab, was responsible for organising Shujaat’s ouster from his position as party leader.

Chaudhry Shujaat was relieved of his responsibilities as party president by the PML-Central Q’s Working Committee (CWC) in July of last year, claiming health reasons.

At a CWC meeting presided over by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, the decision was made to dismiss Shujaat from the party’s leadership.

After the CWC meeting, Kamil Ali Agha spoke to the media and said, “Isolating Ch Shujaat has become vital to save the party from ruin.”

In addition, it was determined at the meeting to exclude Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema from the group.

The CWC established an election body at the time to conduct intra-party polls.

However, Shujaat approached the ECP about the issue, and until the petition was resolved, it had kept the former prime minister in that position.