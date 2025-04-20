LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the economy is on the right direction.He was addressing a ceremony in connection with Easter on Sunday in his Lahore constituency.

Addressing the ceremony, Atta Tarar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir played the key role in improving the economy.“I am the representative of 70,000 Christian voters and I always raised their issues in the National Assembly,” Tarar said, while congratulating them on Easter.

The minister also extended warm greetings to the Christian community on behalf of PML-N leadership.

Tarar praised the historic role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan, highlighting their contributions in producing some of the world’s finest fighter pilots. “I pray this bouquet of unity and harmony continues to bloom and flourish,” he said.Highlighting the recent economic progress, Tarar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored the economy, and the situation is steadily improving.

“The international financial institutions are acknowledging the positive direction of Pakistan’s economy,” he said.He also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her performance in the province, citing new development projects and record-breaking initiatives.