ISLAMABAD: Well-known business leader and pattern chief of United Business Group (UBG) and former caretaker provincial minister SM Tanveer has said that Pakistan’s economy is on the way to improvement despite challenges, but energy cost and high interest rate industry, They are a major obstacle in the way of business development and economic recovery.

During the media briefing after addressing the United Business Group’s Central Core Committee meeting held in Islamabad, SM Tanveer said that in our meeting we discussed the structure of UBG, the problems facing the Pakistani economy and the problems of IPPs. Discussed and the business community of Pakistan understands that the economy is improving due to the efforts of the government, but we still need to do a lot of work.

He said that this recovery journey is very long, we have got a chance to breathe in the form of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, we believe that this is the last chance for Pakistan to implement the above reforms. We have to accelerate the journey towards improvement by formulating long-term policies.

He said that reforms in the agriculture sector are the need of the hour, we have to take steps to save water.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Shaikh said that the platform of Federation has played a very active role in the last one year by the business community at all levels, our basic problems are known to all. The concerted efforts of the business community on the issue of PPPs have led to hope for improvement.

He said that the government should ensure that the investors invest their money in the business, only if the industry is established, the business will expand and employment will also be created.

Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan needs political stability the most at this time, the demand of the business community to declare Islamabad as a sit-in free city, allocated space to exercise the democratic right to protest. Must go.

He said that as the federal capital, everyone is watching this city and every small or big activity that takes place here is noticed in every capital of the world. We have to improve the environment for the economy and business, how can investment come in until things improve at the local level.

Earlier, while addressing the UBG Federal Core Committee meeting, Member National Assembly Mirza Akhtar Baig said that the business community is the biggest stakeholder of the economy of Pakistan, the issue of IPPs has been raised in the best way by the business community. Unprecedented, the government has been made to realize that business cannot be carried forward without the community.

Former President FPCCI, President UBG Balochistan Engineer Daru Khan said that the biggest problem faced by the businessmen of Balochistan is security, measures are needed in this regard, secondly, it is unnecessary to take goods from Punjab. Tax collection should be stopped immediately.

UBCH KP President Ghazanfar Bilor said that Pakistan’s industry is currently suffering from the worst situation, we are disappointed with the government’s initiatives, the people in power must understand that it is necessary to run the industry to run the country.

