The absurdity of the state’s writ over taking the law into its hands grows by the day. It’s unfortunate that it hasn’t yet been resolved. This isn’t only a legal matter. It’s also a societal concern. This can only be remedied with a complete policy.

The state must address this issue immediately.

We should also be aware that the issue is no longer limited to law and order. Countries’ economies are now influenced by the state of public order in their own countries. To improve the economy, it has become vital to firmly crush those who abuse the law.

Vigilantism poses significant risks to society, including mob violence and lynchings motivated by blasphemous accusations and rumors. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has pledged to take action against individuals encouraging this harmful culture, highlighting that accusations of sacrilege are often used to settle personal grudges.

There have been far too many lynchings and acts of mob violence to mention here. It is sufficient to say that a great number of innocent people have paid the price with their lives or their belongings as a result of false accusations of sacrilege, wherein fervent mobs have chosen to administer “justice.” Muslims have also not been exempt from a terrible fate, despite the fact that many minority citizens have been targeted. Given that several of the recent instances, including those in Sargodha and Jaranwala, have happened in Punjab, it is encouraging that the chief minister of that province has given attention to the matter. However, since this is a national issue, a national solution is required. First and foremost, authorities need to do more than just speak; they need to act against everyone who is encouraging this violent culture.