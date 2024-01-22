Karachi: Economist Khurram Shahzad has said that it is not possible to provide free electricity for up to 300 units.

Economist Khurram Shehzad while speaking on Geo news program Naya Pakistan said that it is not possible to provide free electricity up to 300 units, political parties should avoid it, there is a great need to tell the truth, to come to power. Then what the IMF is saying will be done.

He said that much electricity cannot be generated from solar power, so we have to go towards generating electricity from water, it may be that taxes added to electricity should be reduced, and efforts should be made to bring down electricity rates. should

It should be noted that during the election campaign of the general elections 2024, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to provide up to 300 units of electricity after coming to power, while (N) League’s Hamza Shehbaz has also claimed the same.