By Naima Nadeem

Pakistan’s current economic condition is a complex and diverse issue as a result of a number of factors, including political instability, a significant trade deficit, and a lack of foreign investment.

A major issue for Pakistan’s economy is its significant trade deficit, which is partly the result of a shortage of exports. Pakistan’s domestic demands are largely satisfied by imports due to the country’s limited industrial industry. This has led to a substantial trade deficit and a reliance on loans and aid from overseas to cover the gap.

Political instability is a significant problem for Pakistan’s economy. Numerous military takeovers and periods of martial law have occurred in the nation, which have hampered development and economic growth. Furthermore, there hasn’t been enough political will to put the necessary economic changes into place that would draw in outside investment and accelerate economic growth.

The government has taken action to solve these problems in recent years, including making economic reforms and seeking foreign investment. In order to solve the underlying structural problems that are slowing the economy, however, much more work needs to be done.

The government must prioritise increasing exports as one of its main goals. By making investments in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the textile and clothing sector, which has the potential to be a significant source of export income, this can be accomplished. The government should also concentrate on attracting more foreign investment into the nation. This can be accomplished by enhancing the business environment and tackling problems like corruption and excessive bureaucratic red tape.

Infrastructure growth is an important area where the government should concentrate its efforts. Pakistan’s poor infrastructure has impeded the country’s economic expansion and development. Infrastructure development would not only boost the economy but also draw in foreign investment, especially in sectors like transportation and energy.

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant negative influence on Pakistan’s economy, causing a sharp decline in economic activity and a rise in unemployment. Cash transfers from Pakistanis working abroad, a crucial source of the country’s foreign income, have also decreased as a result of the pandemic.

Pakistan’s economy is in freefall right now. In order to solve its long-term structural problems and its need for foreign finance, Pakistan would need to enter into another bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before elections.

Finally, it should be noted that Pakistan’s current economic situation is a complicated issue that is influenced by a number of variables, such as political unpredictability, a substantial trade deficit, and a lack of foreign investment. By concentrating on boosting exports, bringing in foreign investment, and enhancing infrastructure, the government must adopt a holistic strategy to address these problems. In order to promote economic growth and raise the standard of living for Pakistanis, it is critical that the government act as soon as possible to address these problems.