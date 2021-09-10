PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister, Taimoor Jhagra has said that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and Dir Motorway.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the provincial minister said that 300 billion rupees would be spent on Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway project while Dir Motorway would cost 40 billion rupees.

Taimoor Jhagra stated that Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway would change the destiny of Southern district and entire province.

He said that Dir Motorway will not only promote tourism but will also help in boosting trade with China besides facilitating the people of Chitral and Gilgit.

The KP Health Minister said that Prime Minister Imran and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have fulfilled their promise with the people of province.