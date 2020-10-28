ISLAMABAD : The Economic Coordination Committee has approved the Technical Supplementary Grant of 109.47 million rupees to the Ministry of Defence for the survey of the coastal areas. The Committee meeting was chaired by Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The amount was surrendered by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs as the Pakistan Army has offered to assist in the survey. In order to facilitate the telecom sector by the waiver of certain taxes, the ECC decided that the proposal may be granted approval in principle.

The Committee also approved the summary moved by the Ministry of Energy for the allocation of another 38 MMCFD gas from 3 new wells Rehman 6,7 and 8 to M/S SSGCL, subject to all regulatory approvals. The price of gas will be as per the applicable petroleum policy. The ECC granted approval for the renewal of the contract with Tavanir Iran for the purchase of 104MW of electricity subject to vetting by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The contract, if approved by the Ministry of Law and Justice will be valid till 31st December 2021. NNI