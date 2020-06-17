ECC approves 100 million for locust control in Punjab

ISLAMABAD : The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved Rs100 million for procuring equipment for locust control in Punjab. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the ECC meeting here at Cabinet Division on Wednesday. Besides approving 12 technical supplementary grants, the ECC also granted approval for book value adjustment of overdue amount of loans amounting to Rs 30.807 billion to Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) over and above its allocated development and non-development budget. It also allowed, on the recommendation of the committee earlier constituted by ECC, to convert two relent Chinese loans in to government loans keeping in view the subsuming of ERRA into National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and ERRA being non-profit/ non revenue generating entities. The ECC also approved the handing over of Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF) to Strategic Plans Division. For the purpose of operationalisation of PMTF, Rs 500 million shall be provided to SPD as a loan. The federal government shall pay all the liabilities accrued till the transfer of management control of PMTF to SPD, after partial settlement of liabilities of Rs 1.78 billion The ECC also approved the “Risk Sharing Facility for SBP Refinance Scheme to support employment and prevent layoff of workers. The scheme supports provision of credit at concessional rate to businesses that commit not to lay off workers till September 2020. The loss coverage for SME sector has been increased to 60% from the existing 40% will promote greater take up at the smaller level of business. Under the new changes, the borrowers having turnover up to Rs800 million can avail benefit of the scheme. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs.3.2 billion for Pakistan International Airline corporation Limited to discharge the obligations on account of markup against GoP guaranteed loans. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs25,206,953 in favor of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD) Peshawar for the current financial year. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs1,300 million to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to discharge its various liabilities. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs 235 million to deputy commissioner Islamabad for making payment of internal security duty allowance to troops of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) deployed in Islamabad. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs 500 million to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet the expenditure of media campaign on Covid-19. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs 100 million for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMF) for procuring equipment for locust control in Punjab. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs 7.947 billion to NDMA on account of procurement of emergency equipment through Pakistan Foreign Mission in China (ex-post facto approval on account of Pakistan National Emergency Preparedness and Response for Covid-19, procurement of equipment and transfer of funds). The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs4.5 billion for the capacity building of civil armed forces as requested by the Ministry of Interior. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs80 million for Competition Commission of Pakistan for different expenses. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs 100 million for the purchase of kerosene oil by Head Quarters Frontier Corps KP (North) to be used in different locations posts (8000 feet and above). The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs8.093 million for the Privatization Division for employee related expenditure. The ECC also approved two technical supplementary grants amounting to Rs 1192.325 million and Rs 358.506 million for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the award of scholarships to Afghan students.