Citing a better-than-expected fall in May’s inflation data, the State Bank gave in to pressure for a rate cut on Monday, lowering its policy rate by 150 basis points to 20.5 percent after maintaining it at a record 22 percent for almost a year.

The bank also cited the improvement in the outlook for the external sector and international reserves as a consequence of a smaller current account deficit, along with the acceleration of economic activity, as contributing factors to its decision. Since the beginning of January, when inflation started to decline, the bank has been bucking increasing pressure to begin reversing monetary tightening.

Raising interest rates couldn’t continue indefinitely without hurting the economy, according to those who opposed the bank’s stringent policy position. Rate reductions in “line with inflation” were even often declared as a goal by the finance minister. However, in light of the mounting need for a break from cripplingly high lending rates, the bank’s decision to adopt a little less restrictive approach was widely viewed as justified by the significant decline in inflation in May to 11.8 percent.

The market’s forecasts for the rate cut’s magnitude have fluctuated recently, ranging from 100bps to 200bps, but most market surveys revealed that most analysts did not predict a decrease of more than 100bps.The SBP decision highlights the bank’s confidence that economic stability is gaining traction and that reaching a new agreement with the Fund is just a matter of time. It also coincides with the budget announcement and the ongoing negotiations between the government and the IMF for another bailout package. The bank’s understanding that last month’s inflation results exceeded expectations and that underlying inflation pressures are decreasing in the context of suitable fiscal and monetary policies forms the basis of the monetary policy decision.

But the bank also noted that there is an upside risk to the projection for near-term inflation because of the impending budget and the uncertainty surrounding potential future adjustments to energy prices.However, there is hope that the earlier monetary tightening’s effects will limit the rise in inflationary pressures. The bank is clear about the prognosis, saying that any potential interest rate reductions will be contingent upon budget evaluations and IMF interventions.

As of right now, the bank is purported to have simulated the IMF measures and the budget using known parameters. The inflation outlook could, however, change as a result of the actual measures.

Even if the rate drop indicates that inflation is being contained for the time being, it is primarily symbolic because borrowing costs will probably continue to rise as the SBP pursues its medium-term aim of 5-7pc inflation by September 2025. The rate reduction will result in significant savings for the government in debt payments, lower corporate operating expenses, and possibly even a boost to the real estate and stock markets. It is unlikely, nevertheless, to spur investment in the actual sectors.