An earthquake was experienced in several areas of Azad Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad.

Tremors were also reported in Neelum Valley, Dher Kot, Abbas Pur, and other regions, causing widespread panic among residents.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3, with a depth of 20 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was near Sopore.