ISLAMABAD: Tremors of 5.7 magnitude hit Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities.

Peshawar, North Waziristan, Swat district, and Islamabad also felt the tremors.

The Hindukush region of Afghanistan also experienced tremors.

According to the European Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush region.

The earthquake’s depth was 187 km, according to Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

No fatalities have been recorded as of yet.

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Pakistan in March, causing numerous structures to fall and killing nine people, including two ladies. It also injured over 160 others.

The earthquakes were felt not only in distant regions of the country but also in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, and Lakki Marwat.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the quake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, and its depth was 180 kilometres.

