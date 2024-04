In the American state of New Jersey, high-rise buildings shook due to an earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 10:23 a.m. local time, shaking buildings in New York and other cities.

No casualties or damage to buildings were reported due to the earthquake. The epicenter of the earthquake was Lebanon, New Jersey.

Due to the tremors of the earthquake, the ongoing meeting of the UN Security Council on Gaza in New York was stopped for some time.