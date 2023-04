Balochistan’s Kharan district experienced an earthquake on Thursday night. On the Richter scale, the intensity was registered at 4.5.

According to experts at the seismic monitor centre, the Balochistani district of Kharan experienced a 4.5 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake was 54 km deep.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located 68 km south of Kharan. Although there hasn’t yet been any assessment of damage, the low intensity of the earthquake means that little damage is anticipated.