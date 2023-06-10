ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah opened the Passport Processing Counter on Saturday to provide residents of the federal capital with e-passport and inland online passport renewal services.

Speaking at the event, he claimed that the move will greatly lower the dangers of identity theft and passport fraud, boosting confidence in the nation’s passport system abroad.

The minister declared that the e-passport facility includes cutting-edge security components like biometric information, a digital signature, and encryption.

He said that by using this service, people would be able to renew their passports online without visiting any of Pakistan’s passport offices.

According to him, applicants will be able to upload the necessary papers, submit their applications, and check on the status of those applications using the web portal.

Rana Sanaulla claimed that the digital transition would not only free up people’s valuable time but would also simplify the e-passport issuance process.

He said that the Passport Processing Counters would be extended to 30 other cities, which would increase public access to the passport service.