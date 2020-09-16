during ongoing Crime rate significantly declines in Capital year

ISLAMABAD : Crime rate has significantly declined in the Capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year and efforts are underway to ensure further protection to the lives and property of citizens through effective policing measures. It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed while giving a briefing to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad during a meeting regarding overall crime situation in the city. The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Traffic) and Zonal SPs. DIG (Operations) said that special police squads, headed by SPs, have been constituted for crackdown against criminal elements. He asked all SPs to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure quick response from the police in case of any incident. DIG (Operations) presented the report to Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan regarding overall crime situation in the city during the ongoing year and also briefed him in detail about it. He said that overall crime rate has significantly declined in Capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year and efforts are underway to make Islamabad as more secure and the safest city. According to report, incidents of dacoity and snatching reduced upto 63 percent and 33 percent respectively while car snatching, burglaries and theft incident have declined upto 30 percent, 34 percent and 29 percent respectively during the ongoing year so far as compared to corresponding period of the last year. The IGP expressed satisfaction on overall policing efforts to curb crime in the city and directed DIG (Operations) to conduct surprise visit of various areas to check measures taken to curb crime. No lapse or sluggish response in policing affairs would be tolerated, he added. Aamir Zulfiqar directed SSP