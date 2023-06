KARACHI: Government foreign exchange reserves have decreased by 10.20 million dollars during the last week. According to the State Bank, the government’s foreign exchange reserves fell to the level of 4.97 billion dollars last week after a decrease of 10.20 million dollars.

According to the Central Bank, the deposits of commercial banks reached the level of 5 billion 42 billion 23 million dollars, while the value of total deposits was recorded at 9 billion 51 billion 30 million dollars.