By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Former President Islamabad High Court Bar Shoaib Shaheen participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that, in the eyes of the current government, the biggest problem is Imran Khan. Shoaib Shaheen says the economic crisis is not the problem of the current government. During 11 months, 76 FIRs were registered against one person (Imran Khan). Bilawal, Maryam Nawaz, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman also protested during their time. Human rights are being violated. The current government should do as much cruelty as it can bear. The Constitution says elections should be held within 90 days. It is the first time that political parties have fled elections; 50 ministers sit with no portfolio; senior politicians believe that implementation of the constitution is necessary; the date of elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been given yet. The post of governor should be non-political. The Supreme Court has given an interpretation regarding the elections. Nawaz Sharif has been on the run for four years. If Nawaz Sharif doesn’t come back while Shahbaz Sharif is there, when will he come? The country’s economy has been destroyed. The common man has been left behind in the mill of inflation. The poor man has lost his bread. The government has amended the NAB law as soon as it comes.

Meanwhile, the economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the country’s economy has been brought to the brink of destruction, Loans will not fix the economy, risks will increase, and the IMF has brought us to our knees. The economic conditions of the country should be taken seriously by the politicians. If the elections are held, there is no possibility of accepting the results. Basic reforms are necessary before the elections. Pakistan’s nuclear programme is ahead of everything. Increasing the GST will further damage the country’s economy; Ishaq Dar’s economic team should tell him the truth. Going to the election without making basic reforms will be tantamount to suicide. Do not lie to the ruling people. In 2024, the attitude of the IMF will become stricter; democracy is that in which the mandate is followed; the country is facing very serious threats.