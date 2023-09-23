The issue of visas for the Pakistani cricket squad for the ICC World Cup in India has been delayed.

According to the sources, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has not yet issued the NOC for the visas of the Pakistani cricket team.

Due to non-receipt of NOC, the visas of the Pakistani squad are delayed, the documents of the 25-member squad were sent two weeks ago, however, the High Commission in Islamabad requires the NOC to issue visas.

Sources say that the passports of the national cricketers were submitted on their return home from the Asia Cup.

According to sources, Pakistan is the only team to which Indian visas have not yet been issued. The same answer is getting on constant contacts.

According to the initial plan, the national squad was to go to India after staying in Dubai, due to delay in visas, now the squad will reach India via Dubai on September 26.

Sources say that the PCB is hopeful that the visas will be issued by Monday.