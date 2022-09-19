According to a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokeswoman, a Pakistani individual who damaged a plane’s window and caused a disturbance during a flight was deported from Dubai on Monday.

It was thought that the man had psychological issues. The spokesperson stated that he got on board flight PK-283 of PIA, which was headed from Peshawar to Dubai, and began making noise as soon as the aircraft took off.

When the cabin crew attempted to stop the man, he allegedly attacked the passengers and broke the window’s shutter. However, as per aviation protocol, the officials handcuffed the unruly passenger, he noted.

The statement added that after checking the passenger’s paperwork, the authorities detained him when he arrived at the airport and deported him the following day.According to PIA officials, the passenger is on a prohibited list.