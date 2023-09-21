Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that due to the increase in the prices of petroleum products in the world market, the prices in the country have increased.

In an interview given to a foreign news agency, the caretaker foreign minister said that economic strength is subject to political stability, and our main goal is to hold transparent and impartial elections in Pakistan.

Investment targets set in 5 major sectors under SICF

He said that investment targets have been set in 5 major sectors under SICF for which there will be agreements with Gulf countries, Gulf countries are major partners in Pakistan, there are many investment opportunities in Pakistan and Investors are being facilitated under the Special Investment Council whose main objective is to attract global investors.

Focus on agriculture and railways in the next phase of CPEC

The foreign minister in charge of CPEC said that China is a good and reliable friend of Pakistan, China has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan under CPEC, and China and Pakistan are celebrating the tenth anniversary of CPEC and CPEC. The next phase of the package is focusing on agriculture and railways.

Regarding terrorism in the country, Jalil Abbasi Jilani said that Pakistan has made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism, terrorist groups in Pakistan are involved in operations from neighboring countries, while Afghanistan should ensure that its territory is not used against any country.

Regarding the high prices of petrol in the country, the supervising foreign minister said that due to the increase in the prices of petroleum products in the international market, the prices in the country have increased.