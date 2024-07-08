Nothing can be said at present about what will happen on the issue of reserved seats; Shaikh Usmani, If electricity becomes cheap, industry will run and employment will open; Malik Bostan

Islamabad: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme said over billing is said to be controlled but is not being controlled, people are leaving the country due to over billing, over billing is benefiting one and harming another, due to expensive electricity, people keep watching the fan but do not operate it, Prime Minister and Home Minister have given strict instructions to control over-billing, there is no minister stronger than Mohsin Naqvi in the federal cabinet, overbilling and high bills are a reality, businesses are closed.

Why are the civil institutions out of the control of the government, there is a lot of corruption in institutions, now it seems futile to even talk, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is my friend, i don’t know what is hidden in making a new party, despite being recognized by Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formed his party, it will take time for the party to stabilize, making a party despite praising Nawaz Sharif, Kuch To Dal Mein Kala Hai, in my opinion the decision on reserved seats case will come soon.

Justice (Rtd) Shaikh Usmani’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi”, The issue of reserved seats is in the Supreme Court, future politics depends on it, nothing can be said at present about what will happen on the issue of reserved seats, Tehreek-e-Insaf was not declared a banned party, then how was the election declared, all the candidates of Tehreek-e-Insaf participated in the election as independents, it is our misfortune that the case of reserved seats is pending, earlier judges were not interested in political matters, judges also watch and listen to political news, they also get their own mindset, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s views in the past are completely opposite now, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a very good person, SK Niazi

PTI has not done a single thing during its tenure.

Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Say”, the recent budget is unaffordable for business people, there is no doubt that the situation is difficult, but as a nation we also have to think about the country, the government has nothing to give now, it is only on the receiving end, China intended to shift its industry to Pakistan, but our incompetence came to the for, our own industry is closed, thousands of liters of petrol are being smuggled from Iran, if electricity becomes cheap, industry will run and employment will open, a lot of cheap electricity can be made from solar energy and wind energy, it needs attention, China has set a condition to improve the law and order situation to set up its industry here, some powers want the people and institutions of Pakistan to fight each other, we have to protect our borders along with our economy, why will the investor invest his money unless he has confidence, our own investors are not willing to invest money here, if taxes are reduced, the entire revenue target can be expected to be achieved, the higher the tax, the more difficult it will be to achieve the revenue target, 770 billion rupees per year in terms of electricity, gas and water are given to the officers, in the budget, the privileges of the elite class have been increased instead of reduced, very modern technology is coming in the field of solar system, adopt it, need to focus on IT, Agriculture and Manpower, we have all kinds of resources that need to be utilized in a better way, the government has not taxed the stock market, people are investing, unfortunately for us, the stock market goes up and down, People’s billions of rupees sink, which requires measures to save, thousands of acres of land are lying barren, on which the army is focused.

Control of civil institutions, corruption, and political expediency make big projects sour, every person and institution of the country wants the country to develop, political leaders lack futurism, if the development of the country is not kept in view and personal interest will be thought of, the country will not be healthy, Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s says in Sachi Baat programme.