As per a notification released on Wednesday, due to the worsening haze in the city, Lahore schools would remain closed for an additional two days each week, on Friday and Saturday.

According to a notice from the School Education Department, the weekly school closures were decided in accordance with the Lahore High Court’s instructions (LHC).

District Lahore’s public and private schools are required to abide by the decision.

As per the directives of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 by order dated 02-12-2022, “all Public & Private Schools in District Lahore shall stay closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday, till further orders.”

Additionally, it was stated that the District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore’s chief executive officer and the relevant heads would be in charge of managing the assignment of homework to children while schools were closed.

Smog emergency

As a result of the haze, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi declared an environmental emergency in Lahore and other towns.

The chief minister declared the smog to be dreadful and gave the order to successfully carry out the smog-reduction strategy.

According to CM Elahi, failing to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to minimise smog will not be permitted.”Those factors that are creating smog should be controlled,” he continued.