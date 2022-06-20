Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar announced on Sunday that the Punjab government has decided to declare an emergency due to an upsurge in the number of recorded cases of sexual abuse against women and children.

He said that an upsurge in such instances was a significant issue for society and government officials during a press conference at the PML-headquarters. N’s “In Punjab, four to five cases of rape are reported every day,” he said, adding that the government is exploring additional steps to address cases of sexual harassment, abuse, and coercion.The administration has declared an emergency to deal with rape cases,” he said, adding that all cases will be evaluated by the Cabinet Committee on Rape and Law and Order.