KARACHI: The main accused in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case escaped from police custody on Friday by tricking officers with a false promise of a ‘shopping’ outing.

Zohaib Qureshi, the primary suspect in the 2019 ransom and kidnapping case, and his accomplices were brought to the City Court for a hearing.

Sources maintained that on the way back to prison, the police officials took Zohaib to a mall in Tariq Road for ‘shopping’ where he escaped the police.

Two police officers have been taken into custody in this regard, while a case against the prime accused has been filed in Ferozabad Police station.

On 30 November 2019, Dua Mangi was kidnapped by Zohaib Qureshi and his accomplices in Karachi’s Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and was released after her father paid Rs2.5m to the kidnappers.