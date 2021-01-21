Karachi: South Africa’s senior batsman Faf Du Plessis is hoping to get batsmen-friendly pitches in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.South Africa last toured Pakistan for Test series in 2007 where they defeated the home side 1-0. The 36-year-old Du Plessis is expecting the same wickets that he witnessed back then.

“I am looking forward to it and I hope that it is the same as it was 13 years ago – the wickets are flat so we the batters can score some runs,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Meanwhile, former South African captain confessed that he was not expecting Test cricket to be comeback so soon in Pakistan.

“That is one thing I did not see happening in my time. I knew white-ball cricket was happening here, but I did not know that the red-ball cricket was going to happen this soon,” he revealed.He believed that it is important to youngsters to see cricket on the grounds of Pakistan as almost a generation has missed watching the most loved sport.

“It’s important for Pakistan to play in home conditions. They have been playing in the UAE for the last 11 years. So, their fans have never seen them play and that’s almost like a generation and that’s missed seeing them play,” he maintained.

“Pakistan fans are very proud of their team, like any other nation, but it is when you tour the subcontinent, you realise people here are very passionate about cricket,” he concluded.

It must be noted that South Africa is in Karachi for the first Test at National Stadium from January 26. Proteas are then scheduled to play second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while three T20Is in Lahore.