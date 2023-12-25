Melbourne: National Test team captain Sean Masood says droping for Sarfraz is a harsh word and has given them a little rest.

Addressing a press conference in Melbourne, Sean Masood said that Rizwan was chosen in keeping with the condition, droping for Sarfraz is a harsh word.

The captain of the Test team said that where the conditions for the top are beneficial, they will have the opportunity.

Sean Masood said that we have to improve the batting, the team is playing 100 overs then the batters will have to play a little faster, Test cricket is difficult for the fast bowlers, the fast bowler has an injury because the load of Test cricket is a load. He is not a domestic load.