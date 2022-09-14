Press sources from earlier today claim that Annu Kapoor and Manjot Singh, who also appeared in the first Dream Girl, have agreed to return in the sequel.

“Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh, who played important parts in Dream Girl, are also starring in the sequel,” according to those familiar with the project. Their character will be full of humour and cause laughs throughout the novel, similar to the first portion.

In the original Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharrucha played pivotal roles. Pink Villa claims that the Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilya produced and directed film was one of the year’s biggest successes.

Now, Ananya Panday and Ayushmann will both be in the second instalment.

The well-received Dream Girl is Ayushmann’s most commercially successful picture to date, according to the sources. The staff did a fantastic job writing the script and is well aware of their responsibilities.

The sources claim that “It is currently being shot and isn’t truly a sequel made just for it.

The sources further revealed that the cast is currently filming in a Mumbai studio.

Dream Girl 2 is most likely to be released in the second half of 2023.

