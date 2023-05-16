ISLAMABAD: Minutes after being released, Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), avoided arrest when the police attempted to detain the former minister of information as he was leaving the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Fawad had hardly sat in his car after receiving bail from IHC when he noticed members of the Anti-Terrorist Squad coming.

The PTI leader jumped out of his car and into the IHC’s premises as soon as he noticed police coming in order to avoid being arrested. He and his lawyers are back in the courtroom right now.

It’s interesting that the police attempted to detain the PTI leader despite his submission of an undertaking in the IHC promising not to violate section 144 and participate in protests.

Fawad, Shireen Mazari, and Senator Falak Naz’s arrests under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) were earlier today deemed “illegal” by the IHC.

The PTI leaders were ordered to be released by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb’s court after it heard various arguments.

Islamabad’s attorney general, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, came before the bench of a single judge at the hearing for Fawad Chaudhry.

Observing that the IG office and law enforcement officers had not gotten a copy of the court’s decision, he said, “I want to place some facts before the court.” He went on to claim that the PTI leader’s biometric data had not been verified for the appeal.