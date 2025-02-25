Lahore: Eminent religious scholar Dr. Zakir Abdul Karim Naik met with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in Mansoura.

Dr. Zakir Naik, who could not come to Mansoura due to security issues during his visit to Pakistan in October last year, reached Mansoura after arriving at Lahore airport on Tuesday morning. The Ameer Jamaat received Dr. Zakir Naik and welcomed him.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman informed Dr. Zakir Naik about the religious services, educational efforts, welfare activities and research works of Jamaat-e-Islami and took him on a tour of various sectors.

The Ameer Jamaat told the world-renowned preacher that Jamaat-e-Islami is a proponent of unity of the Ummah and is a champion of the universal aspects of Islam, brotherhood, peace, brotherhood, respect for humanity. Jamaat-e-Islami wants to bring about a revolution of progress, peace and prosperity in Pakistan by bringing the youth to compete with the modern world in the field of education and technology so that the country can become an Islamic welfare state in the true sense. Welfare organizations affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami are busy serving humanity.

Dr. Zakir Naik said that he had a long-standing desire to visit the Jamaat-e-Islami head office in Mansoura, but he could not come to Mansoura during his last visit to Pakistan despite his desire. He expressed his happiness and satisfaction while praising the services of Jamaat-e-Islami in various walks of life.

He stressed that the Muslim Ummah, especially the younger generation, needs to move forward in the field of knowledge and uphold unity and brotherhood. He said that the problems of the Ummah can be solved only by following the Quran and Sunnah.