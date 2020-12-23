ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for an economically thriving Afghanistan.

Chairing a session of Pakistan-Afghanistan Track-II dialogue in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan s belief that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbouring countries with shared interests. He said Pakistan has an unwavering belief that economic prosperity for both nations is interlinked.

He said peace in Afghanistan is vital for connectivity with Central Asia, from which both the countries will prosper.