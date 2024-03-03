Employees are the most vital asset for any organization. Having the right person for the right job can be instrumental in the success of the organization. Look at this case study where an organization transformed a loss-making unit into a profitable one by hiring the right person for the right job. He helped them restructure the loss-making unit.

After Dr. Mazhar Hameed Raja’s involvement, he helped the organization set up the entire production, engineering, as well as sales unit and within three years loss loss-making organization was converted into a profit-making unit.

Converting a loss-making business into a profitable one is a daunting task, but it is not impossible. With the right strategies and implementation, it is possible to turn things around and make a profitable business. Dr. Mazhar Hameed Raja, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF) has taken steps to convert a loss-making business into a profit-making one.

He analyzed the business of the NBF and found out the gaps. The first step he took in turning the business of NBF around was to identify the root cause of the problem. Analyzing the business operations, he identified what was going wrong. He looked at the expenses and revenue and tried to identify areas where you could cut costs without compromising the quality of the products or services.

He looked at the customer base, marketing strategies, and sales processes. Was the organization targeting the right audience? Was its marketing message resonating with them? Were the NBF sales processes effective? Identifying the problems helped him come up with a plan to address them.

Revisiting the business model, he concluded that the way it worked in the past might not be effective in the current market. He identified areas where he could make changes to increase revenue and reduce costs. He considered new products or services that could appeal to their target audience. He looked at the pricing strategies to see if you could increase profits without losing customers, identifying opportunities for cost savings, such as outsourcing essential functions or renegotiating contracts with suppliers.

Focusing on the customers, he realized that the customers are the lifeblood of the National Book Foundation business. If you are not meeting their needs, you will struggle to generate revenue. As a result, he focused on understanding the customers’ needs and preferences and tailoring the products and services to meet them. He implemented a customer feedback system in the organization because dissatisfied customers do not complain they just stop coming to you. This helped him in improving the quality of services.

He improved the marketing strategies. Effective marketing is essential for generating revenue. If your marketing strategies are not working, it is time to re-evaluate them. Identify your target audience and tailor your marketing messages to appeal to them. Consider new marketing channels, to reach a wider audience. Use analytics to track the effectiveness of your marketing efforts and adjust your strategies accordingly.

He strengthened the IT and Operations. IT is the backbone of any business. You have to review your IT and operation departments, systems and processes, Internal controls, and Management Information System (MIS). He found the gaps and filled them up strategically those Gaps.

To stop revenue leakages he kept a close eye on the finances for turning your business around. He implemented a system to monitor periodic cash flows. Strong cash flow management is necessary for any organization to turn around the business. He tracked financial performance and identified areas where he could cut costs or increase revenue. He set financial goals and regularly reviewed his progress towards them.

Turning a loss-making business into a profitable one requires a strategic approach and a willingness to make changes. He analyzed NBF business operations, revisited the business model, focused on the customers, improved marketing strategies, and monitored finances. With persistence and hard work, he turned things around and built a profitable business.

National Book Foundation (NBF) originally designated as a Textbook Board was tasked with textbook development/publishing of both educational materials and general books, now functions as an autonomous government organization under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Islamabad, spanning fiction, non-fiction, applied sciences, and pure sciences. However, despite this mandate, the organization failed to use its potential for profitability, consistently incurring significant losses and relying on government grants for support.

With the efforts of the present Managing Director of NBF, Dr. Mazhar Hameed Raja, it has reached over two billion and sixty million in annual revenue. He raised the bulk of the NBF money not from a single type of funder such as government, but by using his over 33 years of extensive experience in top and middle management. His academic and administrative roles at the university level, and a proven record of accomplishment in textbook development and publishing across various genres including Braille textbooks, pure and applied sciences, children’s stories, and dyslexia textbooks helped him a lot.

He formulated and executed comprehensive business strategies aligning with the board’s objectives, encompassing the publication of textbooks, general books (fiction, non-fiction, applied/pure sciences), vocational and technical development of educational materials, dyslexia textbooks development and publishing, and Braille textbooks, general books development and publications.

He developed and executed comprehensive business plans, resulting in the creation of over 200 textbook titles adopted by various educational authorities including the Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad, and others across Pakistan.

As a visionary entrepreneur, marketing, sales, and business development executive, he has consistently delivered high-impact contributions, winning new contracts, and achieving double-digit gains in sales, new clients, and profits. Through long-term strategic thinking and unwavering integrity, he has navigated through various economic conditions, positioning himself as a growth promoter in any environment.

Since assuming the role of Managing Director, he spearheaded a transformative journey from March 2021 to December 2023. During this period, the National Book Foundation achieved a remarkable turnaround, transitioning into a financially solvent entity with a positive cash flow.

He achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification from the British Assessment Bureau, highlighting NBF’s commitment to quality standards. He secured “TRADE MARK” registration through the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) under the Government of Pakistan, safeguarding NBF’s brand identity.