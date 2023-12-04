Dr. Fauzia met her sister, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who was imprisoned in the American jail.

After meeting Aafia Siddiqui, Dr. Fawzia Siddiqui said in a video statement that she felt the condition of Aafia Siddiqui in jail was worse than before.

He said that he had no words to describe Aafia’s condition.

Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui said in her video I am very sad at the end of the meeting, I have left Aafia Siddiqui in the same condition once again.

Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer Clive Stafford Smith said the two sisters were not allowed to touch each other.

‘Jail room key lost’, Dr. Fawzia’s sister Aafia Siddiqui could not be met.

It should be noted that yesterday, Dr. Fawzia Siddiqui was outside the prison to meet her sister in the American prison, but due to the delay of the American prison authorities, she could not meet her sister.

Dr. Fawzia had said that after the court order and the approval of the American authorities, he had come to America to meet his sister, but the jail authorities said that the key to the meeting room had been lost.

Dr. Fawzia said that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is imprisoned in a high-security prison in America, but an excuse is being made by the prison authorities and it cannot be an excuse that the key of the high-security prison cell is lost.