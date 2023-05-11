ISLAMABAD: A accountability court in Islamabad has authorised the former prime minister’s family and doctor, Dr Faisal Sultan, to visit him while he is being held by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as it hears the Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The accountability court’s decision to detain the PTI head in the NAB’s custody for eight days was made on Thursday and was stated in a written ruling.

During a hearing at Islamabad Police Lines that was given the status of a court as a “one-time dispensation,” the nation’s anti-graft agency obtained an eight-day physical remand of Khan in the land corruption case.

Wednesday’s hearing began with Khan meeting his attorneys Khawaja Haris, Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Gohar, and Ali Bukhari, despite the party chief’s legal team’s original denial of permission to meet with him before the hearing.

“It is directed that Dr Faysal of Shoukat Khanun Hospital be permitted to associate the medical team that is evaluating the accused or to verify if necessary in light of the claims of the accused and his council. During his time in the NAB’s custody, the accused’s wife and blood relatives may see him, the verdict stated.

The court further ordered the appropriate officials to set up a meeting with Khan “on phone/mobile”. Additionally, during detention, Khan’s attorney Haris has been given permission to visit him at a convenient time.