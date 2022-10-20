Dr. Asif Mehmood, a Pakistani-American, has received the support of Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris ahead of the upcoming elections for Congress in November. Former first lady Hillary Clinton asked voters to support the Democratic candidate for Congress who is Pakistani-American in July by endorsing him.

“I am pleased to support Dr. Asif Mehmood because of his dedication to implementing policies for the working class. Asif Mehmood also wants to lower health care costs and deal with the environmental catastrophe, according to Kamala Harris, who spoke at a private ceremony in California.

Vice President Kamala expressed her trust in the Pakistani-American and assured her that even after joining Congress, he would prioritise his obligations. In the November 8 congressional midterm elections, Dr. Asif Mehmood, a Pakistani-American and Democrat running in California’s District 40, will face off against a republican.