Islamabad: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the minister of state for finance and revenue, stated on Monday that structural changes and policy continuity were necessary for Pakistan’s economy to become inclusive and sustainable.

This was stated by Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha at the Centre for Strategic Perspectives during the introduction of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad’s (ISSI) Special Report, “Economic Security of Pakistan: Challenges and Way Forward” (CSP).

Ambassador Seema Ilahi Baloch, Dr. Abid Q. Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, Zafar ul Hasan, Joint Chief Economist of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, and Amir Zafar Durrani, President of Reenergia were also on the panel.Our economic strategies will be focused on assisting the less fortunate groups, for whom numerous social sector projects have been developed.

According to her, national security and economic and social growth go hand in hand and are essential for realising the idea of national security.

She claimed that the administration has been successful in addressing Pakistan’s numerous economic problems, both internal and external.She claimed that the present government’s biggest economic concerns are the currency rate and foreign debt.

According to the Minister for States, efforts are being made to address issues with tax collection at the administrative and policy levels.She added that Pakistan’s tax system has to be improved and that accountability and transparency are crucial.