According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Muhammad Naveed, 15 to 20 terrorists armed with contemporary weaponry attempted to attack the Makarwal police station but were repelled by the security forces.

A few days prior to the terrorist attack in Mianwali, a huge blast of a mosque inside the Peshawar Police Lines claimed the lives of at least 100 people.

According to the DPO, the police’s retaliatory fire caused minor injuries to terrorists. The attackers fled the area with their injured friends.

No law enforcement officers were wounded during the incident, according to the DPO.

The police set up a perimeter of protection around the entire area and began searching.

In response to the event, security has been stepped up in other Punjabi cities, including Multan and the entire Sargodha region.

Police have increased security measures at the city’s entrances and exits.

The Punjab police were praised by the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for thwarting the terrorist attack. He declared that the police officers who helped repel the attack would get rewards and accolades.

The police and anti-terrorism department will be outfitted to fight off terrorists, the premier further pledged.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the police for repelling the attack in the meantime.

“The courageous sons of police shattered the terrorists’ cunning plans,” claimed Naqvi.

He commended the police officers for their courage in stopping the terrorist attack.

The nation is proud of its heroic sons, said CM Naqvi of the young police officers.

Dr. Usman Anwar, the Inspector General of the Punjab Police, called the police station’s station house officer and thanked him and his troops for stopping the attack.