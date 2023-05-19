CONSOLIDATED DATE SHEET OF ANNUAL EXAMINATIONS 2023.pdf

BISE Karachi Board has announced the 12th Class/Inter/HSSC Annual Exams Date Sheet 2023 on May 18, 2023, officially.

Download BIEK Karachi Board 12th Class Date Sheet 2023 PDF

FAQ: Sindh Board Exams:

Q1: What is the exam date for the 2nd year exams in 2023 for the Sindh Board?

▼ A: The 2nd year exams for the Sindh Board are scheduled to begin on May 30, 2023, and will continue until June 27, 2023.

Q2: When will the date sheet for the 1st year exams be released for the Sindh Board in 2023?

▼ A: The date sheet for the 1st year exams in 2023 for the Sindh Board has not been released yet. It is recommended to visit the official website of the Sindh Board of Intermediate Education or contact them directly for the most up-to-date information regarding the release of the date sheet.

Q3: Are there supplementary exams for the Karachi Board in 2023?

▼ A: The information regarding supplementary exams for the Karachi Board in 2023 has not been provided. It is advisable to stay updated by visiting the official website of the Karachi Board of Intermediate Education or contacting them directly for any announcements regarding supplementary exams.