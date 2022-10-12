The teaser for Double XL, the highly anticipated movie starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, was unveiled today.

Rajshri and Saira are eager to make their aspirations come true, Sinha captioned the trailer she posted on her Instagram account. Prepare to join them on their quest.

New #DoubleXL trailer available.The film’s plot will be centred on the issue of body shaming.

The pair encounters barriers in their daily life, but they eventually come up with a solution.

Along with Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

Satram Ramani is the director of Double XL, and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar are the producers. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 4, 2022.

The movie will be shown in theatres with Katrina Kaif’s movie Phone Bhoot, according to IndiaToday